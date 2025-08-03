It’s Pirates against Sundowns and Sekhukhune with Stellies in the MTN8 semis

Mamelodi Sundowns captain, Themba Zwane received the best ever birthday present after he guided the Brazilians to a 4-0 victory over Richards Bay in a one-sided MTN8 quarterfinal match played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville outside Pretoria on Sunday night.

Not only did Mshishi celebrate his 36th birthday in style, but the Thembisa-born winger also added his 400th cap for Sundowns, who he joined in 2011.

The goals came

Sundowns goals were scored by Simphiwe Mcineka (own goal in the 45th minutes), brace by Ingraam Rayners (10th and 55th minutes) and Siyabonga Mabena (76th minute).

Sundowns have now been pitted against Orlando Pirates away at the Orlando Stadium, while Stellenbosch FC will face off against Sekhukhune United in the semifinal match.

Orlando Pirates’ new coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou has admitted that his work at the Soweto giants comes with pressure as he has to emulate his predecessor, Jose Riveiro who has guided the club to three successful years MTN8 titles.

The Moroccan coach was speaking after Pirates’ 2-0 MTN8 quarterfinal match victory over Polokwane City last night at the Orlando Stadium.

Ouaddou fielded six new players, including Oswin Appolis who outplayed himself against his former Polokwane City team mates, hen he scored the first goal against city, He was brought down in the danger box while on his way to score the second goal. This resulted in referee awarding Pirates a penalty, which was converted by Patrick Maswanganyi to book Pirates into the semifinals of the competition.

Great feeling

“For the management to entrust you with one of the biggest clubs in Africa like Orlando Pirates is not an easy decision because you have to please them, and their massive supporters through results. This first win means a lot because it will go a long way in terms of motivation for more results,” said the 46-year-old coach, who boastz a Uefa Pro Licence.

Earlier during the day yesterday, Sekhukhune United came from 2-1 to beat TS Galaxy 3-2 in another quarterfinal match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The victory saw them become the second club to book their space in the semifinals after Pirates.

On Sunday, Stellenbosch FC overcame AmaZulu with a 3-2 victory in another match at the DHL Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town. Sanele Barns scored a brace in the 25th and 69th respectively before Langelihle Phili put the matter beyond doubt in the 108 minutes of the extra time.

However it was Usuthu who drew first blood in the 18th minute of the game via Keagan Allan with Tebogo Mashigo scoring their second goal in the 73rd minute.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content