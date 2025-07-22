It’s Wafcon’s ‘final before final’ match as Banyana take on Nigeria

Football fans throughout the continent are eagerly awaiting Tuesday night’s high-stakes semifinal matches of the Women’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), which pit Ghana against Morocco and South Africa against Nigeria.

Many have referred to the match between Nigeria and Banyana Banyana as the title match before the title match.

These two titans of the continent will square off at Casablanca’s famous Stade Larbi Zaouli.

Given their arduous battle against Senegal in the quarterfinal, where Banyana endured a goalless stalemate after the regulation 90 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of extra time, before ultimately securing a 4-1 victory in the penalty shootout, it is evident that Desiree Ellis’ side faces a formidable challenge against the Super Falcons.

Nigeria was remarkably consistent throughout their group matches, winning each match without giving up a goal, unlike Banyana, who won two of their group stage matches — 2-0 against Ghana and 4-0 against Mali — along with a controversial 1-1 draw against Tanzania in Group C.

Banyana capable of challenging Super Falcons

To further embellish their illustrious campaign, Nigeria dismantled Zambia with a resounding 5-0 victory in the quarterfinal, showcasing the prowess of key players such as Michelle Alozie, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Esther Okoronkwo.

A glimmer of hope for Banyana lies in their previous encounter in this competition, where they triumphed with a 2-1 victory in 2002.

Ellis’ squad is equally well-equipped, featuring talents such as goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, defender Bambanani Mbane, Refiloe Jane, Fikile Magana, and forward Jermaine Seoposenwe, who possess the capabilities to challenge the Nigerian side vigorously.

In the match between Ghana and Morocco at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, it remains uncertain which team will rise to the challenge.

The relatively nascent Ghanaian contingent approached this tournament as underdogs, with many dismissing their chances of advancing this far.

Now, facing the host nation, Morocco, they are poised to encounter a formidable adversary.

