Jantjies puts Hopetown on the map, Steyn makes history

Little-known Arthur Jantjies rewrote the script and shocked the pundits with the biggest triumph of his emerging career after he won the 2026 Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town yesterday.

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