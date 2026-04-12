Jantjies puts Hopetown on the map, Steyn makes history

Little-known Arthur Jantjies rewrote the script and shocked the pundits with the biggest triumph of his emerging career after he won the 2026 Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town yesterday.
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- Arthur Jantjies, a relatively unknown athlete, won the 2026 Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town.
- His victory was unexpected and defied expert predictions.
- This win marks the biggest success of Jantjies' emerging athletic career.
- The race took place yesterday.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.