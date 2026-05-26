Kaizer Chiefs begin search for new coach after axing Kaze, Ben Youssef

Kaizer Chiefs have officially entered the market for a new head coach after announcing the exit of co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze on Tuesday.

The duo was bestowed with the responsibility to carry the team until the end of the season, following the surprise departure of Nasreddine Nabi in September.

“With the season concluded, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze following the end of their two-year contracts with the Club,” the club stated in a statement.

Best league finish in six years

Ben Youssef and Kaze managed to inspire Amakhosi to their best league finish in six years after finishing third and ultimately qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

It is yet to be seen who will be the next coach in the Chiefs hot seat, with three time CAF Champions League winning coach Pitso Mosimane mentioned by several supporters.

The Glamour Boys are expected to also announce the departure of several players in the coming weeks, as the club will once again enter another reshuffling of the squad for next season.