Kaizer Chiefs begin search for new coach after axing Kaze, Ben Youssef

Kaizer Chiefs have officially entered the market for a new head coach after announcing the exit of co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze on Tuesday.
The duo was bestowed with the responsibility to carry the team until the end of the season, following the surprise departure of Nasreddine Nabi in September.
“With the season concluded, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze following the end of their two-year contracts with the Club,” the club stated in a statement.
Best league finish in six years
Ben Youssef and Kaze managed to inspire Amakhosi to their best league finish in six years after finishing third and ultimately qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup next season.
It is yet to be seen who will be the next coach in the Chiefs hot seat, with three time CAF Champions League winning coach Pitso Mosimane mentioned by several supporters.
The Glamour Boys are expected to also announce the departure of several players in the coming weeks, as the club will once again enter another reshuffling of the squad for next season.
- Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze after their two-year contracts ended.
- The duo took charge after Nasreddine Nabi's unexpected exit in September and led the team through the remainder of the season.
- Under their leadership, Chiefs achieved their best league finish in six years, securing third place and qualifying for the CAF Confederations Cup.
- The club is currently searching for a new head coach, with Pitso Mosimane being a popular speculation among fans.
- Kaizer Chiefs are also expected to announce several player departures as part of a squad reshuffle for the upcoming season.
Kaizer Chiefs have officially entered the market for a new head coach after announcing the exit of co-head coaches
“
Ben Youssef and Kaze managed to inspire
It is yet to be seen who will be the next coach in the Chiefs hot seat, with three time CAF Champions League winning coach Pitso Mosimane mentioned by several supporters.