Kaizer Chiefs goalie Brandon Petersen anticipating tough Betway season ahead

Kaizer Chiefs, currently in the Netherlands for a pre-season training camp, will commence their international friendly matches against the Dutch side, SVB Vitesse, at the Sportpark’s RKSV Stadium.

The club’s online platform will screen the match, set to begin at 7pm (SA time).

This encounter with Vitesse, who are currently competing in the Eerste Divisie — the second tier of Dutch football — is one of five international friendly matches arranged by the 2025 Nedbank Cup champions in preparation for the upcoming 2025/2026 Betway Premiership season.

Chiefs’ goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, is optimistic that the camp in the Netherlands will yield positive outcomes for both mental and physical conditioning ahead of the new season.

“We are approaching this camp as a foundational phase, where we are exerting ourselves and pushing our limits in anticipation of a significant season ahead,” remarked Petersen, a product of Cape Town Spurs (formerly Ajax Cape Town).

“This camp is crucial not only for physical development but also for team cohesion, allowing both veteran and new players to unite as a cohesive unit.”

More pressure on the team

Petersen acknowledged that lifting the Nedbank Cup has undoubtedly imposed additional pressure on the team, as their opponents in the Betway Premiership will be increasingly cautious when facing them.

“Furthermore, our supporters will be eagerly anticipating our success in the forthcoming season,” added the 30-year-old goalkeeper, who joined the Naturena-based side in 2021 from the now-defunct BidVest Wits.

Following their match this evening against Vitesse, Chiefs, who will not participate in the MTN8 for the second consecutive year after concluding the 2024/25 season in ninth place, will play Utrecht FC on Friday.

That match will be followed by encounters with NEC and PEC on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively, before Amakhosi wrap up their series of friendly matches against Tweete on July 16.

