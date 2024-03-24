Sports

Ledwaba calls on Fifa to save SA football from ‘inept’ Jordaan

By Kgomotso Mokoena
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 21: Ria Ledwaba and Danny Jordaan during the memorial service of the late former soccer star Philemon ‘Chippa’ Masinga at the Rhema Bible Church on January 21, 2019 in Soweto, South Africa. Masinga, a Bafana Bafana legend, who scored the winning goal that took South Africa to its very first Soccer World Cup in France 1998, was fondly remembered by his family and friends. He passed away at the age of 49, after a long battle with cancer. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Disgruntled former vice-president Ria Ledwaba is calling on Fifa to save South African football from collapsing.

 Speaking to Sunday World Engage last Friday, Ledwaba said that Fifa must rescue football from the clutches of inept leadership under president Danny Jordaan.

To add to Safa’s woes, Willy Mooka, the former national executive committee member (NEC) who is the whistleblower in the Hawks’ raid, says they are confident they have a solid case against Safa.

