Lerato Chabangu not ready to play professional football, says rehab boss

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Lerato Chabangu is far from being ready to return to active football as a player.

Watson Luandi, the director of Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre, made this statement in an interview with Sunday World.

Luandi refuted any suggestion that the 39-year-old winger would soon return to the field of play.

The newly promoted Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Gomora United, based in Alexandra, are among the list of clubs linked to Chabangu.

“As a rehab centre, we can confirm that he hasn’t completed his six-month rehab programme, which comes to an end at the end of this month,” said Luandi.

“But then, his release from here will be delayed, as we need to get him the right club with a disciplined and supportive environment to avoid risking the chances of him relapsing.”

Six-month recovery programme

Chabangu, who is slowly recovering from alcohol abuse, was taken to the Segwashi village-based rehab, near the Zion Christian Church outside Polokwane, in February.

“When he arrived here, our professionals conducted thorough checks, after which they placed him under a six-month recovery programme.

“We are concerned that long before he could finish his programme, already there are some desperate clubs who are after his services.

“While we understand that Chabangu is a man, responsible for his choice of friends and whatever the association he may choose to associate himself with, we are concerned that he will relapse should he fall into the wrong hands or any club that has no supportive structure to move away from alcohol.

“It is for this reason that we, together with his family, have decided that whoever wants his services should directly contact us.”

Added Luandi: “For the sake of Chabangu’s total recovery, we will always guard against fake friends and some club management who pretend to care about him, yet they did nothing whenever he needed help.

“We are not going to allow anyone to entice him without engaging us because our plan is to establish an academy for him if it comes to a push.”

Gomora United chairperson Joe Seanego confirmed that the club is vying for Chabangu’s signature.

