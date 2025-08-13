Limpopo fans set to indulge as Magesi, Sekhukhune United host PSL games tonight

Limpopo soccer fans will be spoilt for choice when Magesi FC and Sekhukhune United welcome their Betway Premiership opponents in the league matches this evening.

Magesi faces Stellenbosch FC at the Seshego Stadium. Sekhukhune take on TS Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Kick-off for the two matches is 7.30pm.

Magesi media liaison officer, Abel “The Lip” Rakoma said they were expecting the best results.

Extra caution

“This premiership league journey is like a marathon which needs to be treated with extra caution. Some may say it’s still early in the season to panic. But as for me, I have a different opinion. Because the same points you drop, you might be desperate for them at the end of the season,” said Rakoma.

Having played to a goalless draw against Polokwane City in the league opener, Rakoma said it was important to use their home ground advantage to overcome the Stellies in this match.

“Last season we played most of our last 10 matches under pressure. We had to fight off our relegation blues. And we don’t want to find ourselves in the same situation this season,” added Rakoma.

John Maduka, the head coach of Magesi, will be looking forward to registering his first win after the club’s dismal performance in the Limpopo Derby.

The Stellies enjoyed the upper hand against the Limpopo side in their two league outings. This after having bagged four points, following their 2-1 victory and 1-all draw.

Sweet revenge

Victory for the home side will be sweet revenge and the end of the Cape side’s dominance.

On the other hand, Sekhukhune United, who started their league campaign on song after their famous 1-0 victory away to Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium, will be looking for their second victory in a row. And this time against Galaxy.

The previous results show that Galaxy dominated the two sides’ meetings. They forced a 1-1 draw at home before the Mpumalanga side could bag the maximum points away in Polokwane after a 3-1 victory.

Dinoko, however, recently avenged themselves with a 3-2 victory over Galaxy. This was during the quarterfinal match of the MTN8 two weeks ago.

