LTA partners with Sunshine Tour to launch 7th Limpopo Championship

Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA) in partnership with the Sunshine Tour have officially launched the 2025 edition of the Limpopo Championship at the Euphoria Golf and Lifestyle Estate in Mookgophong.

Now in its seventh year, the prestigious tournament has drawn a strong field of European-based, African and South African golfers competing for an increased prize purse of R2.5-million, up from R2-million last year. The event has also shifted from its traditional April slot to October. This marks the start of a new three-year tournament agreement.

LTA Board Chairperson Andrew Dipela said the tournament continues to grow in stature. It’s attracting more international players and strategic partners each year.

“The Limpopo Championship is ever-growing. And we’re excited to see its positive impact on both tourism and economic development in the province,” he said.

Stimulating local economy

Hosted in partnership with the Sunshine Tour, the tournament has played a vital role in stimulating economic activity across the Modimolle-Mookgophong Municipality and the wider Waterberg District.

Tournament promoter Jimmy Headbush said the increased prize fund reflects the organisers’ commitment to elevating the competition while broadening its socio-economic benefits.

“Beyond the R2.5-million prize, the championship aims to ensure that the benefits of golf are felt across communities throughout the Waterberg and Limpopo,” Headbush said.

This year’s field includes several top Sunshine Tour contenders and emerging local talents from Limpopo. This aims to showcase their skills against an international line-up.

Since the tournament’s inception in 2019, South African golfers have managed to keep the title at home in most editions. JC Ritchie won the inaugural tournament and successfully defended his title in 2020. In 2021, Brandon Stone lifted the trophy before Mateusz Gradecki of Poland became the first international winner in 2022. Ryan van Velzen claimed victory in 2023, followed by Deon Germishuys in 2024.

With its growing reputation, international participation, and community impact, the Limpopo Championship continues to cement its status as one of the premier golfing events on South Africa’s sporting calendar.

