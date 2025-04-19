Magesi and Galaxy in a tussle for top eight finish

Elite league returnee coach, Owen da Gama, is slowly proving that he still has a lot to offer in the country’s top flight football circle.

The 64-year old coach changed the fortunes of Magesi FC, which was at the bottom of the log after a string of poor results. The former longest serving coach at the now defunct Silver Star has also attained personal accolades in his short stint at the Limpopo-based club. This after he was recently voted Coach of the Month for March.

Da Gama scooped the award right under the nose of tough competitors the likes of TS Galaxy’s Adnan Beganovic and Abdeslam Ouaddou of Marumo Gallants.

Meeting TS Galaxy FC

Da Gama and his troop return to action this Sunday, April 20 after a two week break. They will be at home in Seshego outside Polokwane, where they have a date with the on-form TS Galaxy FC.

Despite moving away from the relegation zone after some positive results that saw them win four of their last matches, and only losing one to Kaizer Chiefs, Da Gama was quoted as saying there is still more to be done before they can be completely safe from relegation.

“We’ve really been working hard, and getting out from the bottom of the log was like the load of the PSL is on top of you. Every team just wants to trample on you.

“I spoke to the players and I said ‘Guys, there’s only one way out now, it’s hard work’. I’m telling you, there might be teams that are far better than us. But there are very few that work as hard as we work,” Da Gama told SuperSport, and said his aim now is top eight.

Magesi’s last league match was on March 29, when they beat Stellenbosch FC at home.

Scores to settle

Both Magesi and Galaxy have scores to settle after their first round match at the Mbombela Stadium ended in a 1-all draw. The Polokwane-based side are desperately looking for the points to completely stay clear of relegation. They are also trying their luck for top eight finish. And Galaxy are equally desperate for top five brackets finish.

