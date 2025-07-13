Mali game a threat to Banyana Banyana who sit precariously atop group table

Banyana Banyana find themselves in a precarious position as they approach their final Group C match in the Women’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) against the formidable Mali at the Berkane Stadium in Morocco tomorrow. It is a must-win game for the South Africans.

The team, under the stewardship of Desiree Ellis, is currently tied at the summit of the group with Mali, at four points each; however, Banyana enjoy a superior goal difference over their adversaries.

As the defending champions of Wafcon, Banyana commenced their title defense with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Ghana. They then encountered a challenging opponent in Tanzania during their second fixture, which culminated in a 1-all stalemate on July 7—an outcome that took them by surprise. A victory in that Tanzania game would have assured them direct qualification to the quarterfinals. Bambanani Mbane netted the equalizer in the 70th minute, sparing Banyana from potential embarrassment.

No easy opponents

Ellis acknowledged the formidable nature of the Tanzanian side, emphasizing that they did not underestimate their opponents leading up to the match.

“There is no easy team anymore; they hadn’t accrued any points, and we were aware they needed a victory at all costs. They arrived with a strategy, compelling us to play under duress when we were not truly under pressure, at times playing into their hands with long balls. Nevertheless, there remains much at stake in the group,” stated Ellis after Banyana’s dramatic recovery from a goal deficit to secure a point in that match.

Should Banyana succumb to Mali, it would spell the end of Banyana’s campaign in this year’s competition. The death knell would further be sounded if either Ghana or Tanzania secure a decisive victory in their concurrent Group C match.

Both Ghana and Tanzania currently sit on one point each, and a victor in their match will conclude the group stage with four points.

A draw against Mali would suffice for Banyana, as it would secure their position at the pinnacle of the standings with five points. Such a result would enable them to advance to the next round with a sense of pride.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content