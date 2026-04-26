More boots on the ground as JMPD introduces new measures for derby

The biggest game in the Premier Soccer League calendar will be taking centre stage today as Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs cross swords at the FNB Stadium and put the country at a standstill this afternoon.
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- The Premier Soccer League's biggest game is happening today.
- Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Soweto rivals, will face off.
- The match takes place at the FNB Stadium.
- The event is expected to capture nationwide attention.
- Full story available in the Sunday World e-edition.