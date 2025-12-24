Aiden Markram embracing new challenge with Durban’s Super Giants in SA20

After three successful seasons at the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Aiden Markram is embracing a new challenge with Durban’s Super Giants. The BetwaySA20 2025-26 tournament will start on Boxing Day on Friday.

According to the SACricketMag website, the Proteas batsman captained the Port Elizabeth-based franchise to back-to-back SA20 titles in 2023 and 2024, but was not retained ahead of the 2025 player auction, opening the door for a new chapter at Kingsmead.

“It’s exciting being with a new team,” Markram said on Tuesday. “The competition is such a great time of year in South Africa. I’ve said it quite a few times now, but guys really enjoy it. The fans love it.”

Markram was joined at the media launch by Faf du Plessis (Joburg Super Kings), Kagiso Rabada (MI Cape Town), David Miller (Paarl Royals), Keshav Maharaj (Pretoria Capitals) and Tristan Stubbs, who succeeds Markram as captain of the Sunrisers.

“I’m really excited and just keen to get going,” Stubbs said. “We sort of followed a similar blueprint to the first year. A lot of the team is based around local boys who know PE, live in and around PE. Just being a PE boy brings that culture and that extra fight to play for the team in front of a home crowd.”

Du Plessis highlighted the opportunities opening up for younger players at JSK.

“I feel there was a shift in [coach Stephen Fleming’s] style when it comes to looking at younger players and backing younger players. This year especially we have a very young squad. When I walked into the dressing room and I saw all the young faces, I was like, we need [46-year-old spinner] Imran [Tahir].

“That’s the nature of the beast of SA20. Young guys will get an opportunity probably a little bit earlier than they would have in domestic cricket.”

Miller echoed the sentiment, pointing to the hunger among the next generation.

“There’s going to be a lot of energy, enthusiasm from the youngsters and a lot of guys that are still wanting to achieve a lot in their careers,” he said. “So that’s going to be driving them and the team to do well.

“This is the month to enjoy the season and have a lot of fun and play extremely competitive cricket at the same time.”

Maharaj, meanwhile, is relishing a fresh start with the Pretoria Capitals.

“Every novel opens with a new chapter, so I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to test myself on the Highveld in my career and this is a wonderful opportunity.

“We’ll try to go one step ahead and look to put our best foot forward as a franchise.”

Rabada, standing in for MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan, said continuity remains key for the defending champions.

“Familiarity is a key thing. You need to bond with your teammates. The synergy goes a long way. It’s proven to be a successful value for MI across the board.

“Super thrilled the strategy came to life, and now we just have to put the finishing touches.” – www.sacricketmag.co.za

