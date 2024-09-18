Am to start as Boks make 10 changes for Los Pumas showdown

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to his starting team for their penultimate Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash away to Argentina on Saturday.

Star centre Lukhanyo Am is among the starters in the game that could see the Boks wrap up the competition should they walk out victorious in Santiago del Estero.

The five players retaining their starting places from the team that defeated New Zealand in Cape Town 18-12 recently are Ox Nche (prop), Ruan Nortje (lock), Jasper Wiese (No. 8), Handre Pollard (flyhalf), and Jesse Kriel (centre).

Am and Malcolm Marx (hooker) are moved from the bench to a starting position.

At the same time, Eben Etzebeth (lock) goes the other way to join the retained “Bomb Squad” of Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp (both props), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith (both loose forwards), and Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf).

Ahead of the showdown, Erasmus said despite their desire to seal the title this weekend, the focus this season has always been to build a competitive squad for the 2027 World Cup.

Focus on 2027 World Cup

“It would be amazing to wrap up the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title this weekend, but it won’t be easy, and we have a bigger picture in mind as well, which is to build squad depth with an eye on the 2027 World Cup,” Erasmus said, as quoted by sarugby.co.za

“The only way we can do that is to expose the younger players to tough opposition under difficult circumstances, and so far, all of them have risen to that challenge.

“We’re excited about this squad and to see what the younger players can do in pretty tough playing conditions with such a passionate support base in Argentina and also at a new stadium.

“The fact that Los Pumas are still in the running for the title for the first time ever will drive their team and supporters even more.”

Also returning to the starting line-up after previously appearing in the competition are Aphelele Fassi (fullback), Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi (wings), Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf), Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden (loose forwards), and Thomas du Toit (prop), along with Moerat.

The game gets underway at 11pm (SA time).

Springbok team to face Argentina:

15: Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

14: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls)

13: Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

12: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

11: Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

10: Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers)

9: Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

8: Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

7: Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers)

6: Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls)

5: Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

4: Salmaan Moerat (captain, DHL Stormers)

3: Thomas du Toit (Bath)

2: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

1: Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

Replacements:

16: Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls)

17: Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls)

18: Vincent Koch (Hollywood Bets Sharks)

19: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywood Bets Sharks)

20. Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

21: Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs)

22. Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywood Bets Sharks)

23: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers)

