ASA acting president addresses Soweto Marathon unpaid athletes’ saga

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has finally broken its silence on the ongoing Soweto Marathon saga, where athletes have still not been paid almost half a year later.

ASA deputy and acting president John Mathane held a press briefing at Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank on Friday, where, among several issues happening at the national governing body, he addressed the nonpayment of athletes by the Soweto and Mpumalanga Marathon organisers.

“The worrisome issue is the nonpayment of athletes. This issue has caused understandable frustration and anger,” Mathane said.

‘Problem started at provincial level’

“However, the nation must understand that not all payment matters fall under the directive or responsibility of Athletics South Africa. Most of these matters originated from the provincial level, including cases involving structures in Soweto and Mpumalanga.

“With that said, we will not stand aside as Athletics South Africa while our athletes suffer. We are engaging directly with affected provinces, Mpumalanga and CGA (Central Gauteng Athletics). As Athletics South Africa, we are enforcing accountability mechanisms.

“We are also strengthening the oversight processes to make sure that the athletes are paid. Athletes are the heartbeat of this sport. They are going to be protected by Athletics South Africa; that one I can assure you.”

The Soweto Marathon took place on November 29, where Joseph Seutloali and Margaret Jepchumba won the men’s and women’s races, respectively.

Ntsindiso Mphakathi was second while Onalenna Khonkhobe finished third in the men’s race. In the women’s race, Elizabeth Mokoloma came out second, while Gerda Steyn claimed third spot on her debut.

The winners, male and female, are due to receive R250 000, with the runners-up entitled to R120 000.

Government set to take over marathon

At the weekend, Sunday World exclusively reported that Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his department would be stepping into the fracas to take over the sinking Soweto Marathon.

McKenzie added that they will also be pressing criminal charges against the organisers who have disappeared with the runners’ prize money.

“We want to say we are waiting for the government to come forward with the proposals [how they will pay the athletes] that they are making, because we only hear that in the media; we were not approached as the federation.

“We want to sit down with the government so that we can rectify and correct this, and if the government is willing to pay for the Soweto Marathon, we will applaud that and urge the government to consider including the Mpumalanga race,” Mathane added.