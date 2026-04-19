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Award-winning linesman Siwela to fly SA flag high at 2026 World Cup

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Zakhele Siwela and Abongile Tom were announced by Fifa as the two Mzansi officials who will be officiating at the 2026 Fifa World Cup
Respected South African assistant referee Zakhele Siwela is hoping and bracing himself to officiate in more matches at this year’s Fifa World Cup because, for the first time, the tournament has been increased to 48 participating teams.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Respected South African assistant referee Zakhele Siwela is hoping and bracing himself to officiate in more matches at this year’s Fifa World Cup because, for the first time, the tournament has been increased to 48 participating teams.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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