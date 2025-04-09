Baby Proteas to use participation in TNL to prepare for World Cup

The eagerly anticipated 2025 Telkom Netball League (TNL) season has finally arrived, and the Spar Baby Proteas will be one of two new teams participating in the league.

This year’s competition will include participation from South Africa’s Under-21 netball team as well as the invitational team Zimbabwe.

For the Baby Proteas, the TNL will hold significant importance as they prepare for the Netball World Youth Cup campaign in Gibraltar later in 2025.

The Sun City Super Bowl in the North West has been confirmed as the official host of Africa’s biggest franchise netball competition, which will formally begin on April 26.

The TNL will take place over three exciting Power Weeks, as in past years, with support from the Bojanala Municipality.

Fans can anticipate intense netball action during the first edition, which officially begins at the Sun City Superbowl from April 26 to May 4.

The Second Power Week will take place again from June 13 to June 17. The final event, which will decide the winners, will take place from July 14 to July 20.

Significant milestone in Baby Proteas development

KwaZulu-Natal Kingdom Stars, who lost to Limpopo Baobabs and missed out on promotion to Division A, will be looking to prove themselves once more, while four-time champions Free State Crinums will be looking to defend their Division A title.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated season, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane expressed excitement about the league’s expansion.

“This season, the Telkom Netball League provides an even bigger platform for both seasoned stars and emerging talent to showcase their skills,” said Molokwane.

“As Netball SA, we are proud to be associated with a league that remains committed to developing the next generation of netball champions, ensuring that every player has the opportunity to shine on the national stage.”

She continued: “This season, we are thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking addition to the TNL league — the Spar Baby Proteas will compete as the 17th team in preparation for the upcoming Netball Youth World Cup.

“The participation of the Baby Proteas in this year’s league marks a significant milestone in their development, providing them with invaluable experience and a solid foundation for success on the world stage.”

Netball SA will soon confirm fixtures and ticketing details, as well as broadcast schedules, in due course.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content