Bavuma honoured to have school cricket pitch named after him

Despite the recent criticism aimed at Proteas Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma, St David’s Marist Inanda has seen fit to honour him for his contribution to SA cricket.

Bavuma was honoured by his former school, St David’s Marist Inanda, by renaming one of its cricket grounds from McGregor Oval to the Temba Bavuma Oval on Tuesday.

In attendance at the special event to witness Bavuma’s milestone were some of his old teachers, coaches, some teammates, close friends, family, and the pupils of St David’s.

Unexpected, pleasant surprise

Speaking exclusively to Sunday World on the sidelines, the 34-year-old batter expressed sheer delight. He said that he takes pride in the gesture shown by his former school, as it was not something he expected.

“I take a lot of pride in the gesture shown to me by the school. This is something that I will hold close to my heart for the rest of my life. Not just me, but obviously the family,” Bavuma said.

“It will be a big part of my history, a big part of my legacy as an athlete. It’s inspiring. I never thought something like this would happen.”

He elaborated on what he hopes his achievements do for the younger generation. The ones at St David’s and those from Langa township, where he comes from in Cape Town.

“I come from humble beginnings in Langa. And I came here to St David’s with ambitions of trying to achieve and being someone.

Support is important in this game

“I’m in St. David’s, but Alexandra [township] is not far. And there are schools there that I know what it means for some of those students. Or for those boys to come to a school like this.

“Sometimes it can be overwhelming. You can be in awe of everything. But I was fortunate that I had a good support system around me that made sure that I was always on track and that allowed me to achieve things like this.

“So, I hope that this encourages and brings a lot of hope to the young [people] out there. I hope it gives their dreams some sort of credence.”

Apart from some of his failures in his career, the “Temba Bavuma” effect continues to prevail.

And just like the lyrics of Kabelo Mabalane song on his iconic song Dubula, you can’t keep a good man down.

