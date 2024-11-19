Bavuma returns for crucial Proteas Test Series against Sri Lanka

Red-ball head coach Shukri Conrad has announced a 14-player squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, and captain Temba Bavuma has been included in the team.

Bavuma is set to lead the side after being cleared for selection following a fitness test on Monday. He has recovered from a left elbow injury that sidelined him during the recent Test tour of Bangladesh.

All-rounder Marco Jansen and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee return to the Test setup for the first time since the Test series against India last summer.

Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder complete the pace attack, while Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy have been named as the two frontline spinners for the series.

One of the two remaining Test series

The series is one of two remaining in the ICC World Test Championship for the Proteas, who are still in contention for a spot in next year’s final.

Commenting on the squad, Conrad said: “We are excited to be back on home soil after being on the road for some time. It’s always a great feeling to play in front of our supporters and deliver our best cricket at home.

“We’ve picked the strongest possible side to ensure we stay competitive and keep our hopes alive for a place in the World Test Championship Final.

“This time, we’ve named a squad of 14 instead of the usual 15 to allow players on the periphery of selection the opportunity to play first-class cricket for their respective provincial teams.

Great to have Bavuma back

“It’s great to have Temba back leading the side after his recovery. His leadership and skill are invaluable to the team. I’d also like to thank Aiden for stepping up and captaining the side so successfully during the Bangladesh series.

“It’s also pleasing to welcome back Marco and Gerald to the Test side. Both have worked incredibly hard during their conditioning programmes, and it’s great to see them back in the fold, ready to contribute to the team.”

The opening match will get underway at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban next week Wednesday.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), David Bedingham (Western Province), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Marco Jansen (North West Dragons), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), and Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).

South Africa Test series against Sri Lanka

27 November – 01 December at 09:30

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

05 – 09 December at 10:00

South Africa vs Sri Lanka—St. George’s Park, Gqeberha

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content