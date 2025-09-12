Big guns Tete Dijana, Gerda Steyn lineup for Joburg 10km race

South Africa’s queen of ultramarathon running, Gerda Steyn, says she is “ready and fired up” for the upcoming Hollywoodbets Johannesburg 10km race on Saturday morning.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7.30am at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium.

Steyn will be competing for the top spot against other elite runners such as Karabo Mailula, Cacisie Sosibo, and Ntsoaki Mollahloe.

“It’s a pleasure to line up for one of my first races in preparation for my next goal. Since the Comrade’s Marathon, my recovery has been good. I enjoyed a good amount of downtime. And now I’m ready and fired up to go again,” Steyn said during a press conference at the Wanderers Club on Thursday morning.

Home ground

“So, it’s very exciting to be here. I’m very excited to be here. And like you say, at home as well, that always feels great.

“It’s the first time for me participating in the Hollywood race since joining the Hollywood Athletics Club. So it’s a pleasure to be here and to be part of something very, very exciting. And it’s just going from strength to strength.”

The 35-year-old four-time Comrades Marathon and six-time Two Oceans Marathon champion opened up about what her next goal is after the Hollywoodbets 10km race.

“I am currently preparing for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which is really exciting. And it’s about a month and a half to go.

“So, I’m in the midst of my training now, but to be able to incorporate this race is always good. I know that the competition is great and that the ladies are showing such strength at the moment on the 10km.

“So, to be among them and to compete with them is always a pleasure. And I don’t always get the pleasure to compete in the shorter distances. So when it does fit in with my schedule, I try to make the most of it. I try to enjoy it as well,” she added.

Meanwhile, the men’s race will feature top runners Thabang Mosiako, Cwenga Nose, veteran marathoner Stephen Mokoka, and Comrades champion Tete Dijana.

The Johannesburg race was also sold out, with 8,000 entries. The elite runners will be competing for the R37 500 winners’ prize money.

