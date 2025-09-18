Boks coach Erasmus sad to lose players such as Aphelele Fassi

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus admitted that even though it was disappointing to lose players such as fullback Aphelele Fassi, lock Lood de Jager and loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez to injuries, he was still satisfied with the depth they had in the squad.

The Springboks will face Argentina, and the squad Erasmus selected includes 18 forwards and 15 backline players. The teams will meet in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship at Kings Park in Durban next Saturday (27 September).

According to the SA Rugby website, the Boks assembled today (Thursday) after they were given time off to spend with their families after they returned from New Zealand.

Capable guys to fill their boots

“We are blessed with talent in South Africa. So as sad as we are for players such as Lood, Jean-Luc, Aphelele, Kurt-Lee, and many others, we have capable guys to fill their boots,” said Erasmus.

“We are also fortunate to have so many versatile players who can play a few different positions. And they are equally adept in each of them, regardless of what position they play.”

Looking forward to the clashes against the Pumas, who moved up to sixth spot on the world rankings following their victory over the Wallabies in Sydney last weekend. Erasmus expected colossal battles against them. And he said he had no doubt their victories against Australia, New Zealand, and the British & Irish Lions would fuel their motivation going into these encounters.

“The Pumas are a tough and physical outfit. And they’ll come to South Africa full of confidence after beating Australia 28-26 last weekend and knowing that they beat us in Santiago Del Estero last year, as well as the All Blacks earlier in the competition,” said Erasmus.

“They have quality forwards and backs, and they play with guts and passion. So we know it will take two great performances to beat them and hopefully reclaim the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title.

“The next two games are going to be vital for all four teams. That’s because there is so little between them in terms of the way they play, and given how close the standings are. Any team can still win the competition, so there is no margin for error. And every point will count. These are going to be massive battles.”

Springbok squad for Argentina:

Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks). Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Siya Kolisi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls). Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks). Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs). RG Snyman (Leinster), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls). And Boan Venter (Edinburgh), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Backs: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks). Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers), Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath). Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks). Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls), Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls). Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers), Morne van den Berg (Lions), Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

