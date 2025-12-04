Boks coach Rassie Erasmus reacts to 2027 Rugby World Cup draw

Following the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus reacted positively to the pool in which they have been drawn.

The reigning Rugby World champions were pitted against Italy, Georgia, and Romania in Pool B. And Erasmus said although he is pleased with the outcome of the draw, they will not take any team for granted.

Representing nations with pride

“We are pleased with the pool we have been drawn in. But this is a World Cup, and every team will go out there with great passion and do their utmost to represent their nations with pride,” said Erasmus, as quoted on the SA rugby website.

“There have been surprises in the tournament before. So we’ll need to be up mentally and physically for every match.

“Italy may be ranked 10th in the world, but they showed us what they are capable of when they hit their straps earlier this season. Even though the score lines may not have reflected that,” he added.

“Georgia and Romania are also extremely physical and passionate teams. And we’ve faced them before. So we know how tough they can be on the day if we give them space and opportunities to play to their potential.”

The Boks will undoubtedly head to the Rugby World Cup with a mandate of retaining their title. And that of and becoming the first team to lift the Webb Ellis trophy three times in a row. The World Cup will be staged in Australia.

South Africa has raised the bar even higher on the world rugby stage this season. And it does stand a chance of achieving that feat.

Hosts Australia have been drawn in Pool A with New Zealand, Chile, and China. While Pool C features Argentina, Fiji, Spain, and Canada.

RWC Pools:

A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, China

B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa

F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

