Boxing, netball administrators slammed for weak financial controls

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts, and Culture’s meeting billed as a pivotal moment for South Africa’s sporting bodies, took place on April 22, 2025. But it quickly unravelled into a chaotic affair.

Boxing South Africa (BSA), Netball SA, and the South African National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) faced tough questions on governance, performance, and accountability.

Broadcast live, the sitting exposed deep cracks in sports administration, leaving stakeholders frustrated and the public demanding answers.

Boxing South Africa

Boxing SA, under its new board led by chairperson Ayanda Khumalo, was the focal point. The committee sought clarity on BSA’s annual performance plan and efforts to address years of financial mismanagement. However, the presentation fell flat.

“We need a clear roadmap, not excuses,” fumed a committee member, reflecting the room’s impatience with vague responses.

Khumalo promised reforms: “We are committed to restoring BSA’s credibility.” However, scepticism lingered as the committee demanded a detailed recovery plan within weeks.

Netball SA faced equally intense scrutiny over its financial accountability and grassroots programmes. The organisation highlighted initiatives to expand netball in underserved areas. However, committee members pressed for measurable outcomes.

Netball South Africa

“Where is the evidence that these programmes are working?” one MP challenged.

Netball SA’s CEO, visibly under pressure, responded: “We are building a foundation for young players, but it takes time.”

Concerns about irregular expenditure, a recurring issue in recent Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC) meetings, surfaced again. The committee urged Netball SA to tighten its financial controls and prioritise transparency. One member warn: “Public funds must not be squandered.”

Sanabo, representing amateur boxing, struggled to defend its governance record and athlete support strategies. Its performance plan was criticised as lacklustre. A committee member questioned: “How will Sanabo produce world-class boxers with such a weak vision?”

Sanabo’s representative admitted: “We’ve faced challenges, but we’re working to improve.”

The disorganised meeting hindered deeper discussions. And this left Sanabo tasked with presenting a bolder strategy at the next session.

Chaos a reflection of broader issues within DSAC’s oversight

The meeting’s chaos reflected broader issues within DSAC’s oversight. Recent portfolio reviews, like the NCOP briefing on December 3, 2024, showed DSAC achieving 91% of its 2023/24 targets. But it was grappling with administrative inefficiencies and irregular expenditure.

As BSA, Netball SA, and Sanabo face mounting pressure to deliver, the April 22 meeting serves as a wake-up call.

“We cannot keep failing our athletes,” a committee member declared, encapsulating the urgency for change.

For South Africa’s sports fans, the hope is that these organisations can rise above the disarray. To restore trust and pave the way for a brighter future in sports.

