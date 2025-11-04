Brave Proteas to return to SA after agonising Cricket World Cup final loss

The Proteas Women will return home on Tuesday afternoon following their heartbreaking Women’s Cricket World Cup final loss to India on Sunday.

South Africa was once again so close, yet so far, when they lost by 52 runs against the hosts at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Captain Laura Woolvardt showed her class once again when it mattered the most. She gave yet another commanding performance in scoring another century to produce back-to-back tons following her 169-run player-of-the-match return against England in the semi-finals.

Captain carried the team

She carried the team once again against India, but was caught on 101 runs off 98 balls, an ordeal that changed the entire complexion of the game for the brave Proteas.

Youngster Annerie Dercksen tried to pick up the team with her 35 off 37 balls, but it was not enough as they fell short once again in the final, after losing to New Zealand in the T20 final last year.

Speaking after the match against India, Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi said despite the disappointment of losing in the final, the team had a special World Cup.

Special world cup

“It was a special campaign for South Africa. We played good cricket, showed character. Going forward, a lot of good things will happen for this team,” Mashimbyi said.

“When people are happy in an environment, they can do what these girls have done in this whole tournament, and I mean the proof is in the pudding regarding that in terms of the performances that the girls have put on throughout the tournament.

“At the end of the day, if it’s not meant to be, then it’s not meant to be. We just must accept and grow and learn from it, and make sure that when we come back, we give a good go at it,” he added.

The team is expected to land at the OR Tambo International Airport at 4:30pm on Tuesday.

