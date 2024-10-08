Coach Caster Semenya pushing Glenrose Xaba to bigger heights

Mzansi’s former middle-distance sensation Caster Semenya’s influence is paying off on Glenrose Xaba, who clinched the SPAR Grand Prix title this past weekend with an emphatic win in the Johannesburg’s edition with a time of 32:48.

It was Xaba’s fourth series win this year. Three times winner Tadu Nare, who runs for Nedbank, was second in 34:00. Her Ethiopian teammate Diniya Abaraya was third in 34:14. Xaba, Nare and Abaraya ran together for the first six kilometres. But then Xaba surged ahead and ran on her own for the rest of the race. Xaba, who won the title in 2018, became the first South African to win the SPAR Grand Prix title since international runners were admitted in 2019.

Proud coach

Xaba’s coach, double Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya, praised her for her hard work and dedication.

“She’s determined, disciplined and willing to take instruction. I expect big things of her in the future,” said Semenya after the race.

Xaba was also elated with her achievements and said that it was a tough race, with a number of difficult hills.

“I am very happy to have won this Grand Prix again,” said Xaba.

“I made many sacrifices to win, including not trying to qualify for the Olympic Games. My coaches, Caster Semenya and Violet Semenya, persuaded me that there was a bigger picture. I knew it was going be a fast race today. The competition has been very good,” she added.

Nare said she had done her best throughout the year and was happy with her performance.

“Glenrose has been a tremendous athlete from the get-go. And it has just been getting stronger and stronger. I am so pleased for her because she has put in the hard work.”

Best, most challenging year for winner Abaraya

Abaraya is winner of the junior category of the SPAR Grand Prix. She said this year had been one of the best and most challenging of her life.

“I have learnt so much from Tadu and Glenrose, who have helped me to be competitive. But I still have a lot to learn and a long way to go.”

Multiple ultra-marathon winner Gerda Steyn finished in sixth place. She said she had loved running the SPAR Women’s Challenge races.

Multiple ultra-marathon winner Gerda Steyn elated

“I am so excited to see how standards have improved. In 2018, I finished second in the Jozi SPAR Women’s Challenge, in a time that was slower than my time today. I think the addition of the international runners has helped to push the South Africans. And I am also very excited about the talent that is coming through,” said Steyn.

Xaba will be running the Cape Town Marathon on October 19. Many expect her to break the national record. But Xaba says she has no expectations, but plans to enjoy her first marathon.

