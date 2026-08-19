Comrades boss positive of 2027 marathon success despite Athletics SA split

The chairperson of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) Mark Leathers is positive that the race will go ahead and be a major success in 2027, despite Athletics South Africa (ASA) cutting ties with the famous marathon.
Leathers was speaking at the launch of one of the world’s most famous and loved races on Wednesday.
Next year, the Comrades Marathon is celebrating 100 years, with major plans to turn the 2027 centenary race into a huge spectacle.
On Tuesday, ASA released a statement that confirmed that they have yanked the Comrades off their racing calendar. The Soweto Marathon, which is hanging onto life by a thread, is another race that was taken off the ASA calendar list.
The People’s Race has attracted huge controversy, with the winners of last year’s race still having not been paid their winners’ prize money, to this day.
READ: Govt takes over Soweto Marathon, wants organisers banned and jailed
Why ASA dropped the Comrades
The CMA has been at loggerheads with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) and ASA and has been threatening to organise the 89.9 km race without involving the federation and the SA athletics mother body. CMA are steadfast that they can organise and have a successful event without ASA and KZNA.
In early August, 79% of the CMA board voted to cut ties with KZNA and ASA. The bone of contention is that the CMA are saying that KZNA and ASA are not contributing anything to the race, while KZNA and ASA insist the marathon fall under their regulatory jurisdiction.
READ: Comrades Marathon Association votes to operate as a private competition
Leathers added that the CMA had been planning and executing their races all alone until they included the federations about 10 years ago.
In a statement, ASA said: “ASA wishes to advise its Member Federations, affiliated clubs, athletes, technical officials, partners and the public that the 100th Comrades Marathon is not sanctioned by Athletics South Africa.”
ASA said the Comrades Marathon Association had not satisfied the conditions needed for sanctioning under the rules of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA), ASA itself, and World Athletics, despite what it described as extensive, good-faith engagement between the parties.
ASA said it stood firmly behind KZNA as it carried out its constitutional mandate.
ASA said its priority remained the protection of athletes, clubs, officials and other stakeholders, alongside regulatory compliance across the sport.
The federation added that KZNA remained open to engaging with any organiser willing to recognise the authority of ASA’s constitutional structures and comply with sanctioning requirements.
- The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) plans to proceed with the 2027 race independently despite Athletics South Africa (ASA) removing it from their racing calendar.
- Athletics South Africa confirmed the 100th Comrades Marathon is not sanctioned by them due to the CMA not meeting the required conditions under KZNA, ASA, and World Athletics rules.
- The CMA voted 79% in favor of cutting ties with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) and ASA, citing their lack of contribution to the race.
- ASA supports KZNA's constitutional mandate and insists the marathon must fall under their regulatory jurisdiction for sanctioning.
- The 2027 Comrades Marathon centenary race is planned to be a major spectacle, and CMA believes it can organize the event successfully without ASA and KZNA involvement.
Next year, the Comrades
On Tuesday, ASA released a statement that confirmed that they have yanked the Comrades off their racing calendar.
READ: Govt takes over Soweto
In early August, 79% of the CMA board voted to cut ties with KZNA and ASA.
READ: Comrades
In a statement, ASA said: “ASA wishes to advise its
ASA said the Comrades
ASA said it stood firmly behind KZNA as it carried out its constitutional mandate.
ASA said its priority remained the protection of athletes, clubs, officials and other stakeholders, alongside regulatory compliance across the sport.