Comrades Marathon Association votes to operate as a private competition

A right royale battle looms large between athletics authorities and organisers of the Comrades Marathon ahead of next year’s 100th running of the world famous race after the members of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) voted for autonomy.
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- A right royale battle looms large between athletics authorities and organisers of the Comrades Marathon ahead of next year’s 100th running of the world famous race after the members of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) voted for autonomy.
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