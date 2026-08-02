More Sports

Comrades Marathon Association votes to operate as a private competition

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
ASA Deputy President John Mathane speaking at a press conference in Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 08: ASA Deputy President John Mathane during the press conference on the state of athletics in South Africa at Southern Sun Rosebank Hotel on May 08, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing is to address the recent challenges and priorities, including athlete development, governance, funding, and South Africa’s preparations for upcoming international competitions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Cecilia van Bers)

A right royale battle looms large between athletics authorities and organisers of the Comrades Marathon ahead of next year’s 100th running of the world famous race after the members of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) voted for autonomy.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

Buy the Sunday World e-edition

Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

  • A right royale battle looms large between athletics authorities and organisers of the Comrades Marathon ahead of next year’s 100th running of the world famous race after the members of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) voted for autonomy.
  • 🔒 To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • Buy the Sunday World e-edition Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app Matshelane Mamabolo.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.