Comrades Marathon unveils new distance, venue plans for 2025

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced that the route distance for the highly anticipated 98th edition of The Ultimate Human Race is a challenging 89.98km.

The 49th Down Run is scheduled for June 8 and will begin at Pietermaritzburg City Hall, with the race ending 12 hours later.

The 2025 race will be slightly longer than the 87.701km of the previous Down Run (2023), as the finish has been moved from the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Cricket Stadium to an exciting new street finish outside People’s Park, in the northbound lanes of Masabalala Yengwa Avenue.

This will include a finish-line grandstand for spectators erected in the southbound lanes of Masabalala Yengwa Avenue, as well as a hospitality and entertainment area in People’s Park and space allocated for running club tents on either side of the finish.

The longest Down Run in the history of the Comrades was 92km in 1971.

The new street finish will create a more inclusive and celebratory atmosphere, as more people can gather to cheer on the participants while also allowing better flow of runners and spectators, reducing congestion, and ensuring a smoother finish experience for all.

Runners will also be very pleased to know that no steps will need to be climbed after they finish, with a short, flat walk from the finish line to either the club tent hospitality area or nearby parking areas — and a free shuttle service throughout the day will make getting to the car even easier.

Carefully measured course

This precise distance of the route has been meticulously confirmed following thorough route measurement conducted by the CMA’s route portfolio team, in close collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport’s road traffic inspectorate and the Durban Metro Police.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the official 89.98-kilometre distance for the 2025 Down Run,” said CMA general manager Alain Dalais.

“This carefully measured course embodies the spirit and tradition of The Ultimate Human Race, promising an unforgettable test of endurance and resilience for all participants,” Dallas said.

“The route from the start will leave the City of Pietermaritzburg via Chief Albert Luthuli Street, turning right onto Alexandra Road and left onto Ritchie Road, which becomes Washington Road, and proceeding through Mkondeni to Polly Shortt’s.”

Dallas continued: “These first 8km of the route are wide, spacious, and well lit, thus ensuring safer running conditions for all participants.

“We are really excited about the new finish venue because it will provide both runners and spectators with a unique experience and an inspirational end to the day’s running.

“The runners will enjoy an easier, smoother finish process, while loved ones and supporters will be right there to welcome their runners in, and the venue will help create a terrific finish-line atmosphere.”

