Comrades Up Run will be a monster for most hopefuls

From the outside, one would think Morena Tete Dijana is under immense pressure going into next weekend’s Comrades Marathon Up Run, from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. A three-time champion, Dijana is a local favourite who always steps on the starting line as a favourite.

And now, having switched clubs from Nedbank Running Club to Hollywood Athletics Club, the amiable runner from Mafikeng in the North West province is carrying the hopes of an ambitious club that would love nothing more than to capture both the men’s and the women’s crown that is expected to once again be won by Gerda Steyn.

Add to that the fact that most Comrades fans would love for the title to remain at home instead of being won by defending Up Run champion Piet Wiersma, Dijana should be feeling an immense weight on his tiny shoulders.

But as he looked ahead to the race, finalising his preparations in the rarefied high-altitude air of Dullstroom, Tete was calmness personified. No pressure. No panic. Just focus.

“It is amazing to now be wearing the purple colours of Hollywood and I would love to see myself crossing the line in it. It gives me courage to compete at the highest level,” Dijana told Sunday World.

“There is no pressure; instead, there is support from the club that trusts that I can do it. They supported us as the Happy Bunch (his training group) through tough times and they made sure that we don’t stress about something beyond our control. Our only stress is about training.”

With all his titles having come in the Down Run from the provincial capital to the coastal city, you’d think Dijana would be chomping at the bit to add an Up Run victory to cement his place among the legends of the renowned race of about 90km.

He has only two Up Runs to his name. The first was in his rookie Comrades year in 2019, when he finished 50th. Two years ago, he was pencilled in as a favourite, having won the Down Run the previous year. But after being with the lead bunch for most of the race, he suffered from some kind of ‘poisoning’ even he cannot fathom. It left him wobbling like a newborn calf before he finished a distant 14th place.

That’s all in the past though, after he made up for it by winning the Down Run last year. For Sunday’s race, Dijana just wants to give it his all.

“I’m not an Up Run specialist and there’s no pressure because I’ve never won it. My pressure is to defend the Down Run. I trust my training and I will just go with the flow of the race on the day.”

There can be no denying he has put in the hard work. If all things go right, you can bet on Dijana to be among the potential winners of next Sunday’s race. South Africa expects him to. His club, Hollywood Athletics Club, wills him to it. And while he might be modest, you can bet Morena Tete Dijana himself wants to win the Up Run.

By Matshelane Mamabolo

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