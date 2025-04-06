More Sports

Shukri Conrad gets the nod to take over Proteas white-ball job

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 30: Shukri Conrad, SA head coach at the press conference during day 4 of the 1st Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Following Rob Walter’s unexpected resignation as Proteas limited-overs coach, former Proteas selector and commentator Hussein Manack believes that Test coach Shukri
Conrad should get the first look as successor.
 
Cricket South Africa (CSA) was rocked by the shocking resignation of Walter last week on Tuesday afternoon.
 
“I think you would firstly look at Shukri, who is currently the Test coach. He would be the first person I would look at,” Manack was quoted by SportsBoom.co.za
 

