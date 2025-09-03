CSA names strong Proteas squad for Cricket World Cup in India

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a strong Proteas Women’s squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, set to be staged in India late this month.

The first ball will be bowled on September 30, with the final set to be on November 2.

The 15-player squad will be captained by Laura Wolvaardt and includes the experienced quartet of Chloé Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, and Suné Luus.

Explosive batter team

The group will also be strengthened by the inclusion of explosive batter Tazmin Brits. And also all-rounders Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, and Nondumiso Shangase.

In the wicketkeeping department, Sinalo Jafta will team up with 17-year-old and domestic cricket teammate Karabo Meso.

Meso is taking part in her first senior World Cup after competing in two ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025.

In the bowling ranks, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba leads the spin attack. Masabata Klaas and Tumi Sekhukhune offer varying seam options.

Young all-rounder Miané Smit has been named as the travelling reserve. This is a role she performed during last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The team will open their World Cup tie against England on October 3. This will be followed by encounters against New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. They will conclude the league phase with a contest against Australia on October 25.

Pakistan tour

Ahead of the global showpiece, South Africa will tour Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals. This will be on September 16, 19 and 22 in Lahore.

Said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi: “What a journey it has been. From the moment I joined this team, and even before my time when the squad went through the qualification phase, it was all about working towards this moment.

“We can look back at the amount of preparation we have put in and know that we have done our best. We are ready to send a squad to the World Cup that will make South Africa proud.

“I am happy for all the players and management who will be getting on that plane to India. But I am even more excited to see what they can achieve together as a group.

“We believe we have the squad of players that can go out there and deliver on the world stage. Now it is all about carrying that belief with us every step of the way. Along with the support of the entire nation.”

Consistent selection process

CSA Convenor of Selectors Clinton du Preez said: “The make-up of the squad is underpinned by the consistent selection process that was adhered to during the recent ICC Women’s Championship cycle. This while taking into account the subcontinent conditions and the different characteristics of the group required for a successful tournament of this nature.”

Proteas Women Squad – ICC World Cup 2025 & Pakistan Tour

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain) (Fidelity Titans), Anneke Bosch (Fidelity Titans); Tazmin Brits (DP World Lions), Nadine de Klerk (World Sports Betting Western Province); Annerie Dercksen (Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers), Sinalo Jafta (DP World Lions); Marizanne Kapp (World Sports Betting Western Province), Ayabonga Khaka (DP World Lions), Masabata Klaas (Fidelity Titans); Suné Luus (Fidelity Titans), Karabo Meso (DP World Lions); Nonkululeko Mlaba (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (DP World Lions); Nondumiso Shangase (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), and Chloé Tryon (DP World Lions)

Travelling Reserve

Miané Smit (Fidelity Titans)

Management

Mandla Mashimbyi (Head Coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (Team Manager), Baakier Abrahams (Batting Coach); Dillon du Preez (Bowling Coach), Bongani Ndaba (Fielding Coach); Zane Webster (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Abram Ramoadi (Performance Analyst); Neline Hoffman-Kellerman (Physiotherapist), Dr Tshegofatso Gaetsewe (Team Doctor); Happiness Mesi (Logistics and Massage Therapist); Lita Gqirana (Media Manager), and Zahid Shaik (Close Protection Officer).

