The 43-10 victory was the third successive Test at Sky Stadium that the Boks went undefeated, following a win in 2018 and a draw in 2019. It was also the All Blacks’ biggest defeat ever, while it also catapulted the Boks back to the top of the world rankings and saw them retain the Freedom Cup for the second year in a row.

Said Erasmus on the SA Rugby website: “We’ve been on the other side of such a result when we lost 57-0 against them, and they managed to retain their win record at Eden Park and didn’t throw it in our faces, but we’ll take this win, and we are very happy with the result.”

The Bok coach added: “We are pleased with the performance and the way the guys who didn’t play prepared this team for what to expect. It was certainly pleasing to see how these players raised their hands and demonstrated that they can perform at this level.

“We do have a couple of injuries, which we do not know the extent of yet, but the two that appear to be serious are Lood (de Jager) and Aphelele (Fassi).”

Off-pitch support

Erasmus praised the die-hard Springbok supporters for their faith in the team and the coaching staff after naming a new look backline for the clash. He said he was thrilled that the team could make the country proud once again.

“The main thing for us going into this game was to get the belief in the team back again, and we are back at No 1 in the world, but we know we are going to face two tough matches against Argentina, who have really been playing well,” said Erasmus.

“As a team, we want our people to believe in us because we see and feel what they do for us, and everyone back home trusts us to do our best. For us, it is never about proving people wrong.”

