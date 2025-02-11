Dricus du Plessis smiling all the way to the bank after big UFC win

After he successfully defended his UFC middleweight champion belt on Sunday morning, SA cage fighter Dricus du Plessis will be rolling in the big bucks and smiling all the way to the bank. Du Plessis is reported to have earned a staggering $2.14 million (R40-million) for his victory over American fighter Sean Strickland.

According to international websites the Sports Rush and Sportsster, Du Plessis reportedly raked in a solid payday with a base salary of $1.2 million (R22.8-million). Assuming around 500,000 buys for UFC 312, his Pay Per View payout added another $400 000 (R7,6-million), along with $42,000 (R800 000) in sponsorships, pushing his total earnings for the night to an impressive $2.14 million (R40-million).

Du Plessis has now defended his title on two occasions, after he first won the title via a tight decision in January last year. This was after he claimed the crown from American Sean Strickland, who was of the opinion that he should have won the match in Toronto, Canada. Du Plessis rewrote the history by becoming the SA fighter to win a UFC world championship belt. He is said to have won a wholesome $1-million (R18-million) for his efforts in Canada last year.

In August last year, the bruising South African then defended his belt against Nigeria-born Israel Adesanya. The trusted Sportsster sports site, reported that in his initial title defense against Israel Adesanya in August, Du Plessis is alleged to have romped home with more than R40-million.

In that bout, Du Plessis was flanked by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and man-mountain Eben Etzebeth. They accompanied him as he walked into the ring, with the SA national anthem beaming loud on the speakers. Bryan Habana too, was in attendance. The Boks were in Australia for their United Rugby Championship against the Wallabies.

It is reported that he secured an estimated base salary of about $500,000 (R9,5-million). His victory by submission not only earned him an additional $800,000 (R15,2-million) win bonus but also an estimated $1.5 million (R28,5-million) from Pay Per View shares.

Strickland was always yearning for a rematch and after he nailed a weaker opponent in Paulo Costa, a rematch was on the cards between him and Du Plessis. The return match was staged in Sydney, Australia on Sunday and Du Plessis won convincingly and Strickland accepted defeat. The win was through a unanimous decision.

After Sunday’s fight, Strickland is reported to have taken a purse of $1-million (R19-million) for the blue eyes and bruises he received from his South African nemesis.

