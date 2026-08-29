Elite and social runners to lace up for Hollywoodbets 10km in Durban

The Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will be painted purple on Sunday morning, as elite athletes, social runners, and running enthusiasts from across the country will gather for the much-anticipated Hollywoodbets 10km race.

The sixth edition of the Hollywoodbets 10km will see a record 15 000 runners, both elite and social, descend for one of South Africa’s premier road races.

Elite athletes such as Tayla Kavanagh, Neheng Khatala, Thabang Mosiako, Karabo More, Kabelo ‘Mr Podium’ Mulaudzi and veteran Stephen Mokoka will line up, as they will all be competing for the ultimate prize.

Speaking to the media during a press conference on Friday, Boxer Athletics Club duo Mulaudzi and More said their targets will be to finish their respective races in podium positions.

“This year has not been going as planned because of the ups and downs with injuries,” Mulaudzi said.

“So, I hope this time I will run well and finish on the podium, because last week at the Absa Run Your City in Tshwane, I finished seventh. I haven’t been consistent since that hamstring injury out of fear it could pull out again.

“But I am going to go all out this time because something has to give for me to return to the podium.

More, who recently returned from the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, said she will not only be aiming for a podium finish, but a Personal Best as well.

“My plan for Sunday is to try and get a podium finish. I have run 10km races this year but have not been able to get to the podium,” More said.

“So, I am hoping for number three and getting a faster time. even if it’s by a second, I need to get that PB.”

Hollywoodbets Athletics Club manager Brett Goodwill has since expressed his excitement ahead of the event, stating that Hollywoodbets 10km is more than a race.

“The Hollywoodbets 10km race is about much more than running. It is about bringing people together, creating unforgettable experiences, and celebrating what is possible when you keep moving forward,” Goodwill said, as this year’s race is promising to be one for the books.