Embattled ASA president James Moloi showers Bayanda Walaza, Team SA with praise

Embattled Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi has heaped praise on Bayanda Walaza and Team South Africa for their 10-medal haul at the University Games in Germany, which concluded on Sunday.

Walaza was the outstanding performer for Team South Africa, leading the national squad’s impressive overall performance.

The 19-year-old sprint sensation contributed to the 10 medals reaped in the athletics competition that saw South Africa achieve an overall fourth-place finish on the medals table.

The feat was the national squad’s highest place since 2013, when they finished second with 12 medals (five golds, four silvers, and three bronze).

The world junior champion secured three medals, winning gold in the men’s 100m final (10.11 seconds) as well as the 200m final (20.63).

Walaza also secured silver in the men’s 4x100m relay with teammates Kyle Zinn, Retshidisitswe Mlenga, and Mthi Mthimkulu, combining well to clock 38.80 in the final.

“We are overjoyed by our athletes’ outstanding performance in athletics, which has given the national team a super finish on the medals table, an achievement that is a testament to your hard work and dedication,” said Moloi.

Accusations of financial misconduct

Moloi is facing allegations of financial misconduct along with acting CEO Terrence Magogodela.

The allegations pertain to the use of ASA’s credit card for personal purchases, which included alcohol at local taverns.

“Keep pushing the boundaries and striving for greatness. We are confident that your passion and energy will be contagious and inspire others,” said Moloi.

Two other local athletes who won gold in their events are Lythe Pillay in the men’s 400m and Aiden Smith in the men’s shot put final with a 20.25m throw.

In the mixed 4x400m relay, Pillay and Mthimkulu joined Precious Molepo and Marlie Viljoen to secure silver, completing the final in 3:16.42.

In other events, Jana van Schalkwyk (javelin throw), Gabriella Marais (100m), Colette Uys (shot put), and Mondray Barnard (110m hurdles) all took home bronze.

Team SA touched down at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning, with Walaza expected to return on Friday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content