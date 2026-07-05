Famed Two Oceans marathon on road back to glory days

The Mother City is in for a financial boon with the recent announcement that next year’s Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, powered by BYD, will boast an extra 11 000 runners across both the half marathon and the signature ultra race.

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