Famed Two Oceans marathon on road back to glory days

The Mother City is in for a financial boon with the recent announcement that next year’s Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, powered by BYD, will boast an extra 11 000 runners across both the half marathon and the signature ultra race.
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- The upcoming Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town will see a significant increase in participants next year.
- An additional 11,000 runners will take part across the half marathon and the ultra marathon events.
- The marathon event is powered by BYD, highlighting a notable sponsorship.
- This influx of runners is expected to bring substantial financial benefits to Cape Town, known as the Mother City.
- Full details of the story are available through the Sunday World e-edition.