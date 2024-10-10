Family of netball icon Machoga devastated by her death

The adage “Death be not proud” is accurate, as the unexpected death of South African netball legend Martha “Manzo” Machoga has devastated her family.

The Machoga family has lost the cornerstone of black South African netball players, their pride, and their pillar of strength.

On Wednesday, Netball South Africa revealed the tragic news of Machoga’s passing. She had been fighting a short stomach ailment.

Martha’s younger sister, Basetsana Machoga, told Sunday World on Wednesday that the former Proteas goal attack spent two months in and out of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

Pillar of strength

“Manzo has just been sick for the past two months. Her stomach was not well,” according to Machoga.

“I think she had water building up in her stomach, and she would go to the hospital to get it drained now and then.

“So, I think that’s what caused and led to her passing because she may have been damaged inside.

“Unfortunately, she passed on when the doctors were still running tests and diagnosing her.

“By the time she passed, we didn’t have a proper diagnosis of what was the actual nature of her sickness for the past two months.

“We were still going to Bara [hospital] now and then for them to do tests but never got feedback.”

She added: “We are very broken because we’re a small family, so just losing one is a huge thing. She was our pillar of strength.

“Manzo held our family together, so it’s extremely sad for us, but we are trying to take it minute by minute.”

Systemic racism

Manzo, as the netball community affectionately called Martha Machoga, was one of the few players of colour to wear the Spar Proteas’ green and gold jersey.

Machoga restored hope and cleared the path for players like Bongiwe Msomi, Phumza Maweni, and the current generation of black netball players despite facing systemic racism at the time.

“As a Netball South Africa family, we are heartbroken by the passing of Martha ‘Manzo’ Machoga, a legend whose impact on our sport and community was immeasurable,” said Cecilia Molokwane, the president of Netball SA.

“I will forever cherish the hope and passion she reignited in all of us. Her humility, dedication, and unwavering love for netball will live on in our hearts. Rest in peace, Manzo. You will never be forgotten.”

Machoga’s memorial service will be held on Thursday evening in Naledi, Soweto. Her family has not yet confirmed the details of her funeral.