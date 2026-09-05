Fat Cats Athletic Club promises more family fun in this year’s 10km race

The Fat Cats Athletic Club, one of South Africa’s most likeable road running clubs, brings you the 8th instalment of the annual Fat Cats 10K Race.

The popular race, dubbed “A Race For The Whole Family”, will take place at Waterfall City Park, Mall of Africa in Waterfall City on October 11 this year.

Demand for the fun-filled event is already clear, with more than 500 entries received within two weeks of opening.

As a result of the feedback from the participants in the past two years, the club will this year increase the number of activities for children at the Kiddies Corner.

Shamanga Ilunga, the race director, said it is important for them to design the event around what the participants demand and not around what is their preference.

“Participants make the event. We have always been clear from our inaugural race in 2019 that we would like to put up a show like no other. There are thousands of such races in the country, so we need to give people solid reasons why they should choose ours.

“Besides the popular Kitten Miler and Nappy Dash races designed for the little ones, we will have more fun activities for the kids. Moms and dads can take time off to do some shopping or enjoy breakfast at the many restaurants around the mall while our dedicated volunteers look after the little ones,” Ilunga said.

Among the activities that will keep the kids entertained for the day will be a book reading corner, jumping castles, obstacle courses, and a dance competition.

Ilunga has also encouraged corporates to consider participating in the race as part of their team-building efforts.

“I think the race is a perfect platform for corporate teams to meet away from the office and do something exciting. Corporates can enter teams to run, take up some of our partnership options where their teams can participate in activations.

“Through our market activation spaces (available at an additional cost), corporates can host their teams, create memorable experiences, and truly be part of the Fat Cats 10km movement. This is your chance to build culture, strengthen connections, and celebrate your people,” Ilunga said.

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