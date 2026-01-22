Hollywoodbets firm unveils new elite runners Tete Dijana, Edward Mothibi in style

Hollywoodbets Athletics Club has officially announced the signing of Tete Dijana and Edward “Slender” Mothibi as its latest elite runners into its athletics stable from Nedbank Running Club.

The Hollywoodbets headquarters in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, hosted the unveiling of the two long-distance greats on Thursday.

Both Dijana and Mothibi are synonymous with the Comrades Marathon, the world’s most iconic ultra-distance race, where their performances have earned widespread respect for consistency, professionalism, and sportsmanship.

Pair brings positivity and camaraderie

Beyond their results, the duo is also known for bringing positivity, camaraderie, and a strong sense of unity—qualities that have already seen them welcomed as part of the club’s “happy bunch”, adding energy and warmth to the purple family.

“I am very happy to be joining the club, and I am looking forward to competing in the purple colours. This is my new home,” Dijana exclaimed, beaming with joy.

“It was very difficult to switch from Nedbank to Hollywoodbets. I don’t want to talk negatively about Nedbank because they have done a lot for me, and I really appreciate them for that. But it was time for me to move on and grow.”

Dijana joins the Hollywood Athletics Club as one of the most accomplished ultramarathon runners of his generation.

A three-time Comrades Marathon champion (2022, 2023, and 2025), Dijana’s achievements have firmly placed him among the modern greats of South African road running.

Excited to be a part of purple spirit

Also reacting to the new chapter that he will be entering this year, Mothibi said he is also delighted to be joining the club alongside Dijana.

A former Comrades Marathon champion (2019), Mothibi said: “I am really looking forward to working with the club.

“I’ve seen the purple spirit, and I’m excited to be part of it. It’s clearly a growing club that truly respects its athletes.

Greg Glossop, Hollywood Athletics Club chairman, said: “We are excited to welcome Edward and Tete to the club. They also bring along coach Adams and their wider team, which is fantastic.

“They are champions who bring immense experience, professionalism, and a genuine passion for developing other athletes.

“From the first few days, it’s been clear that they also bring tremendous energy and togetherness, and we look forward to supporting them in their goals for 2026.”

