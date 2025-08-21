Gayton McKenzie picks Trevor Manuel to chair 2027 Cricket World Cup LOC board

The countdown to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has officially begun, as Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie announced the local organising committee board (LOCB) at Cricket SA’s (CSA) headquarters in Melrose, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
The newly appointed LOCB will be under the leadership of former finance minister and independent chairman Trevor Manuel.
Six independent non-executive directors, five non-independent non-executive directors, and three ex-officio members will support Manuel.
The board brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise across a range of areas, including finance, education, law, and strategic thinking.
“This is significant, not just for South Africa but for the entire African continent, as the Deputy Minister of Sport in Namibia [Dino Balloti] is present here today,” said CSA chairperson Pearl Maphoshe.
National and African project
“This is more than just a sporting event; it is a national and African project that we embrace with a sense of responsibility.
“It is an opportunity for us to showcase the best of who we are as a country and all that we have to offer as a nation.
“The World Cup will bring immense profit to our beautiful country, to help us create the much-needed jobs, boost our tourism, and drive investment into local businesses.
“So, CSA’s vision is to stage a global, inspiring event that will reflect the face of South Africa — diverse, inclusive, and united. The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, and its experiences.”
South Africa will co-host the World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The showpiece will be held across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl, where 44 matches will be hosted, with a further 10 matches being hosted in Zimbabwe and Namibia.
LOC board of directors
Trevor Manuel, independent chairman of the board
Johannes Adams, non-independent non-executive director
Yunus Bobat, non-independent non-executive director
Herman Bosman, independent non-executive director
Vuyani Jarana, non-independent non-executive director
Nomfanelo Magwentshu, independent non-executive director
Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, independent non-executive director
Ravi Naidoo, independent non-executive director
Dr Stavros Nicolaou, independent non-executive director
Advocate Philip October, non-independent non-executive director
Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, independent non-executive director
Unathi Matthew Tshotwana, non-independent non-executive director
Ex-officio
Pholetsi Moseki, ex-officio – CEO, CSA
Tjaart van der Walt, ex-officio – chief financial officer, CSA
Refentse Shinners, ex-officio – public affairs executive, CSA