Gayton McKenzie reveals how LIV Golf tourney in Steyn City will benefit Diepsloot

Outspoken and flamboyant Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has shed some light on how the upcoming LIV Golf tournament will benefit the community of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.

The tournament is set to be hosted at the award-winning, large-scale lifestyle estate Steyn City. The estate is situated in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg. It is scheduled to take place next year from March 19 to 22.

Speaking to the media during the partnership announcement between LIV Golf South Africa and the SA Breweries (SAB), McKenzie, amongst other things, said hosting the event at Steyn City will contribute towards the makeover of the sprawling Diepsloot township.

Diepsloot to get a makeover

“There are two things which are going to happen … Already, the people of Steyn City are contributing and feeding children of Diepsloot every day. Even without LIV Golf,” McKenzie said.

“LIV Golf has already given out $100, 000, which is close to R2-million, towards that soup kitchen. But that’s not all. LIV Golf also has what they call LIV Impact, together with Steyn City. It provides water and golfing equipment to the underprivileged.

“And Diepsloot will be the biggest beneficiary of that. The Premier of Gauteng [Panyaza Lesufi] said it himself that he’s going to give Diepsloot a makeover. And I’m going to hold him to it because he’s an action man. And who knows, I might even move to Diepsloot,” he concluded with a giggle.

The LIV Golf event will be bringing global superstars like Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau. Also Jon Rahm, alongside world-class entertainment and a festival-style fan experience, to Johannesburg.

Esteemed footballers graced occasion

The event was attended by current and former PSL footballers, such as Zakhele Lepasa, Fortune Makaringe, and Zakhele Lepasa, with the latter also known to know his way around the golf course.

“It is quite exciting to have LIV Golf come to South Africa. And it will be the first time it’s hosted on the continent,” Lepasa told Sunday World on the sidelines.

“And if you know golf, you will know that we are due for an exciting event and welcoming players like Bryson DeChambeau.

“This will benefit a lot of us, the economy, and golf in our country. With the hope that it will also be introduced to our public schools and open up opportunities for black children.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content