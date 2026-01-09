Glenrose Xaba aiming high at World Cross Country Champs in the US

Glenrose “Supercharge” Xaba has set an ambitious goal heading into the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, USA, with her target being to finish in the top 30 on Saturday.

A 28-member national team left on Wednesday afternoon for the Cross Country Championships. They will compete in the senior men’s and women’s 10km races, as well as the U20 men’s 8km contest, the U20 women’s 6km event, and the senior 4x2km mixed relay.

Xaba, who is a multiple SA record holder, expressed confidence in leading the national squad in the senior women’s 10km race as the most experienced member of the team.

Ready to perform at her best

Though she admits she might be out of her depth against powerful teams from around the world and will have to dig deep to be competitive, Xaba is fit and ready to give it a shot.

“I will try my best to go with them, but I just want to finish very strongly and enjoy the race. I just hope I will be healthy [on the day of the race], as I want to perform well,” Xaba said.

“As South Africans, we are starting to perform very well at the international level. It shows that we are improving a lot, and I am confident that I can do very well.

“I don’t have a top 20, so I want to do my best to get into the top 30 or top 40 finish in Tallahassee.”

Supercharge will be competing in her fifth successive edition of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

The team will be led by coach Violet Semenya, who said they have enough firepower to compete when going against some of the best in the world.

Advantage of US-based athletes

“It’s a strong team, especially among the older ones. We’ve got our anchor, Adriaan Wildschutt. And we have athletes who know how to race [and are based] in the United States,” Semenya said.

“We’ve also got a strong mixed relay team, and I can’t wait to see their results. If they trust themselves and we trust them, I think the team will do well.”

In the mixed 4x2km relay, Luan Munnik, Christopher Swart, Karabo More, and Carina Viljoen will be hoping to challenge for a place on the podium.

Targeting a top-five finish at the international spectacle, Munnik feels the SA team can bring home a medal if they are at their best.

Kabelo Mulaudzi, who is injured, is the only member of the Athletics SA squad announced late last year who will not compete at the World Championships. Mulaudzi has been replaced in the national men’s 10km team by US-based athlete Jayde Rosslee.

ASA president gives vote of confidence

Athletics South Africa acting president and head of delegation, John Mathane, expressed optimism.

“Every athlete in the team has worked hard to qualify for this squad. And they have put in a tremendous amount of effort to prepare in the build-up to this event.

“We wish all of them well as they prepare to take on the world’s best. And we know they will carry the national flag with pride.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content