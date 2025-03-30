Golden girl Sekgodiso aims for the top

Growing up in Medingen village, Ga-Sekgota in Limpopo, young Prudence Sekgodiso dreamt of being known beyond the hills around her village.

She is now living her dream as a top internationally acclaimed sprinter who recently won gold in the 800m World Indoor Championship.

Sekgodiso, 23, etched her name in the history books when she walked away with a gold medal at the World Indoor Championship in Nanjing, China, last weekend.

