Golf with Rob: driving for show and putting for dough

The rumours of the imminent demise of Liv Golf have been all over the media. They have been denied by everybody at Liv, but the Public Investment Fund is clearly looking to cut costs. The war in Iran and the resulting crude oil price uncertainty is not helping.

Liv was certainly very disruptive to the golf world, and it may even have had some benefits, but one must question the wisdom of spending $5-billion on a new golf league.

The only outcome seems to have been to make some wealthy golfers even richer. I don’t know if having a bigger jet and a second yacht really benefits the planet. Surely the funds could have been spent on something more deserving and sustainable.

When Liv implodes, there are going to be some very interesting conversations between their current players and the PGA.

Drive for show, putt for dough

The saying goes that you drive for show and putt for dough. Putting seems to be every amateur’s Achilles heel. We all want to be better putters, but do we put in the practice time? This is the usual practice routine: One hour before the game we go to the range and try and get our swing sorted. Particularly our driver.

If it is working, we pound as many as possible because it feels great. If it is not working, we try everything to sort it out. On a good day we leave ourselves 10 minutes to chip and putt before we tee off. So, an average of 5 minutes of putting before the game, just to get a feel for the greens.

Honing your putting skills

Even on the days we manage to put aside a few hours for practice, how much of that time is spent putting? And when last did you visit a putting coach? Clearly not the answer to honing your putting skills.

My son Luke Brown is a professional golfer on the Sunshine Tour. He is a good putter, as you must be, but not the best on tour. His schedule is very tight, what with travelling and playing, but he still squeezes in at least four hours of dedicated putting practice every week.

This consists of precise and regimented putting drills, first working on his stroke using a mirror and alignment tape, then on speed, using a circle around the hole with steadily increasing distance. He will then practice line reading, giving himself increasingly difficult putts.

I don’t know if you have ever tried concentrating on putting for four hours, but I can tell you it is exhausting. As a child he would just walk up to his putt, have a brief look, and send it on its way. He was a brilliant putter in those days, relaxed and confident, as are most children.

It is only as the consequences of a missed putt become important that our thoughts get in the way. “Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears,” so said Arnold Palmer when asked about putting.

The quickest way to lower your golf score is to practice your short game, particularly putting.