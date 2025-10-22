More Sports

High-flying Proteas continue to stamp authority at Cricket World Cup

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
Proteas cruising nicely in Cricket World Cup
South Africa had a nightmare of a start in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. / @icc-cricket.com

Given that the Proteas are currently dominating the Women’s Cricket World Cup standings and cruising nicely, one could argue that their crushing defeat in their opening match against England was actually a blessing in disguise.

In their penultimate league stage match in Colombo on Tuesday, South Africa defeated Pakistan by a commanding 150-run Duckworth–Lewis–Stern, showcasing yet another outstanding World Cup performance.

They are currently leading the standings with 10 points, one point ahead of England and Australia, who are tied on nine points.

Fifth consecutive win

The Proteas also recorded their fifth consecutive win following their disappointing opening match.

“We were very disappointed with that performance against England, because we felt like leading up to this World Cup, our preparation had been excellent,” said all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who hit 68 not out off 43 balls and was named player of the match.

“But luckily, we turned it around very quickly. I think that’s due to our goals and the effort we’ve put in behind the scenes.

“The beauty of this team is that we’ve not relied on one person. More players are beginning to connect and deliver outstanding performances.”

Proteas gun for Australia

Despite starting their World Cup campaign poorly, Kapp emphasised that bowlers must exert more effort than batters to prepare for the knockout rounds.

“The batters have been very proactive. The intent is there, as well as the scoring shots. I think we can tighten up a little bit on the bowling side of things,” Kapp said.

“Even though we’ve done well, we’ve bowled some loose deliveries. But in general, we’re pleased with where we are currently.”

South Africa went into the Pakistan game having already booked their spot in the semi-finals and will wrap up their group stages against the feared Australian side on Saturday.

