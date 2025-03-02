Injury forces World Cup hero Kitshoff to call time on great career

Springbok and Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff officially retired from rugby with immediate effect this week after a serious neck injury that required surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Due to the high risks involved, Kitshoff ultimately chose to step away from the game.

The highly decorated player won the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup titles with the Springboks.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content