Injury forces World Cup hero Kitshoff to call time on great career

By Sunday World
Steven Kitshoff, the highly decorated player, won the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup titles with the Springboks. / File Picture / Gallo Images

Springbok and Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff officially retired from rugby with immediate effect this week after a serious neck injury that required surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Due to the high risks involved, Kitshoff ultimately chose to step away from the game.


The highly decorated player won the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup titles with the Springboks.

