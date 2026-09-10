‘It’s a special series and we want to win it’ – Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth, who will extend his record as the most capped Springbok of all time when he earns his 146th Test cap in Baltimore on Saturday, said this match is crucial for the team and that they would give everything for the full 80 minutes to win the series.

The Boks are currently two-one up in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, meaning victory this weekend over the All Blacks would seal the trophy for the team, while a defeat would see the series end in a draw. The Test kicks off at 23:00pm (SA time).

Boks players given time off

Today (Thursday), according to the SA Rugby website, the team was given time off to rest and switch into match mode for the game after wrapping up their main training block on Wednesday, and will complete their on-field preparations at their traditional captains run on Friday.

“Every Test against the All Blacks is special,” Etzebeth was quoted.

“Every time you put on the green and gold jersey it’s memorable, and each time we play the All Blacks we know the rivalry and what it means to both sides.

READ: Springboks’ focus is on clinching Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series

“This game, in particular, is very special because it will decide whether we win the series or if it will end in a draw, so it’s a massive Test match and we’re very excited.

“Being able to play four Tests against New Zealand in a row is the ultimate test for any player. It’s been tough, and there have been some bruising battles, but that’s what we all want to do, and we love every second of it.”

Etzebeth praises the technical team

The physical lock lauded the Springbok coaching staff for the manner in which the team fought back following their opening defeat in the series: “The coaching staff must take a lot of credit. They always keep us honest. If we don’t have a good game, they tell us. But the players have also been immense.

READ: Records on the line in All Blacks, Springboks’ third Test in Soweto

“Every time we don’t start well, we pull together. It happened in the British & Irish Lions series (in 2021). In both World Cups (2019 and 2023) we lost a pool game and there was no more room for losing, so we’ve been in this situation before and it’s happening again.

“It’s a special series being the first time in 30 years New Zealand have toured South Africa, and obviously want to win it, so we knew we had to dig deep in the second and third Tests.”

Adding to the significance of being able to play in RGR after months on the sidelines due to injury, Etzebeth said it added to his motivation to be the best player that he can be on the field.

Injuries frustrated the physical lock

“The injuries were a bit frustrating, obviously, because I couldn’t get a lot of rugby under my belt, but it’s nice to be back,” he said.

“It was great to play my first Test against Argentina again and get a full 80 minutes, and obviously the last couple of games against New Zealand as well, so I’m just glad to be back on the park and playing rugby.”

READ: Thank you, Rassie, Springboks and Siya

With Etzebeth set to extend his record as the most capped Springbok player of all time, he said the experience in the matchday squad was valuable going into such an important encounter.

“Experience is quite important,” he said.

“A lot of us talk about what happens on the field and what we can do better in certain situations. There’s still a big sense of responsibility, not just individually, but as a collective to keep representing South Africa well and to the best of our ability.

“I know we’re getting a bit older, but personally it feels like we’re working a lot harder than when we were younger. I think I speak on behalf of all the older guys who have been here for a while. We understand how fortunate we are to still be here, and I think that’s why were still performing at such a high level and competing with the best in the world.”

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