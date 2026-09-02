Kabelo Mulaudzi sets sights on Joburg Run Your City after Hollywoodbets podium finish

After finally completing his first podium finish this year at the Hollywoodbets 10km in Durban on Sunday, Kabelo Mulaudzi says he is now setting his sights on the upcoming Absa Run Your City Johannesburg race later this month.

Mulaudzi came third in the Hollywoodbets 10km with a time of 28:28, behind Kenya’s Stephen Kangethe, who crossed the line in 28:21, and race winner Tshepo Tshite, who claimed the men’s title in 28:18.

Mulaudzi delighted with return to form

Speaking to the media after the race, Mulaudzi expressed his delight at living up to his “Mr Podium” nickname, admitting that he had to dig deep to clinch a medal.

The Boxer Athletics runner said he hopes to build on his Hollywoodbets 10km performance as he prepares to defend his Absa Run Your City Joburg crown.

“I am very excited and happy about returning to the podium because I’ve been struggling with the hamstring injury for a long time. It felt like I was fighting for my life today,” Mulaudzi said after the race.

“So, running the way I did and returning to the podium makes me very happy and confident ahead of the Absa Run Your City in Johannesburg next month, where I will look to emulate my performance this weekend,” he added.

READ: Elite and social runners to lace up for Hollywoodbets 10km in Durban

Mailula targets successful title defence

Meanwhile, fellow Hollywoodbets 10km Durban podium finisher and Absa Run Your City Joburg women’s defending champion Karabo Mailula says she is determined to retain her crown on September 24.

Mailula finished second in Durban behind Tayla Kavanagh and ahead of Neheng Khatala.

“Winning the Absa Run Your City Joburg 10K meant a lot,” Mailula said, while reflecting on the 33:44 she ran to win the race ahead of Kenya’s Florence Nyaingiri on Heritage Day last year.

“I was so popular and received congratulations from so many people, some of whom I didn’t even know. I felt like a celebrity. I really enjoyed the race.”

Injury recovery remains a challenge

“My aim [at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km] was just to finish the race and run under 33:10, so I achieved my goal. But I’m honestly not sure about my fitness level now. I’ve been resting because of my knee injury. I’m still in the process of recovery, so I’m not perfect,” she added.

READ: Kabelo Mulaudzi, Karabo Mailula victorious at the Absa Run Your City race

Excitement builds ahead of Heritage Day showdown

Reflecting on Mailula’s journey with the Series and her return to Johannesburg as defending champion, Stillwater Sports managing director and Series founder Michael Meyer said her presence adds further excitement to the event.

“Karabo has built a strong connection with the Absa Run Your City Series, and her victory in Joburg last year was a particularly special moment in her journey.

“To have the defending champion back on the start line on Heritage Day adds another exciting dimension to what promises to be a highly competitive race.

“Karabo knows what it takes to win in Joburg, and we’re looking forward to seeing her take on the challenge of defending her title in front of the incredible Joburg crowd,” Meyer concluded.