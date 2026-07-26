Kavaliers ready to host Stormers

Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will captain the DHL Stormers XXIII in their Carling Currie Cup Cape derby against Sanlam Boland Kavaliers in Wellington today.
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- Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will captain the DHL Stormers XXIII in their Carling Currie Cup Cape derby against Sanlam Boland Kavaliers in Wellington today.
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