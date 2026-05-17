Kenyan runner Kipchoge ‘excited’ to experience Cape Town marathon

After the disappointment of last year when the race was cancelled in the last minute due to inclement weather and for the safety of runners,South African and international runners are bracing themselves for this year’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon showpiece next Sunday on May 24.

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