Kenyan runner Kipchoge ‘excited’ to experience Cape Town marathon

After the disappointment of last year when the race was cancelled in the last minute due to inclement weather and for the safety of runners,South African and international runners are bracing themselves for this year’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon showpiece next Sunday on May 24.
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- Last year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon was cancelled at the last minute due to bad weather and safety concerns.
- The cancellation was a major disappointment for both South African and international runners.
- This year’s marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 24.
- Runners from South Africa and abroad are preparing to participate in the event.
- For the full article, readers are directed to purchase the e-edition of Sunday World.